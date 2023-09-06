Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) investigated 671 vehicle crashes resulting in 10 fatalities and 220 injuries during the four-day Labor Day weekend travel period, which ran September 1-4, according to a news release published Sept. 6.
Alcohol, they said, was a factor in 61 non-fatal crashes and two fatal crashes.
According to the release, troopers made 514 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 27,546 total traffic citations to include 864 for not wearing a seat belt and 233 tickets for failing to secure children in a child safety seat.
Troopers issued 9,110 citations for failing to obey posted speed limits.
Table 1: Labor Day Weekend Crash Statistics
Year
Total Crashes
Fatal Crashes
People Killed
People Injured
Alcohol-Related Crashes
Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2023 (4 days)
671
8
10
220
61
2
2022 (4 days)
648
6
6
180
45
4
Table 2: Labor Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics
Year
DUI Arrests
Speeding Citations
Child Seat Citations
Seat Belt Citations
Other Citations
2023 (4 days)
514
9,110
233
864
17,339
2022 (4 days)
515
8,105
177
799
13,815
If you'd like more information on 2023 Labor Day enforcement, information is broken down by troop on PSP’s website.