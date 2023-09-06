SPL_PA state police car_2023

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

 Commonwealth Media Services

Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) investigated 671 vehicle crashes resulting in 10 fatalities and 220 injuries during the four-day Labor Day weekend travel period, which ran September 1-4, according to a news release published Sept. 6.

Alcohol, they said, was a factor in 61 non-fatal crashes and two fatal crashes.

According to the release, troopers made 514 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 27,546 total traffic citations to include 864 for not wearing a seat belt and 233 tickets for failing to secure children in a child safety seat.

Troopers issued 9,110 citations for failing to obey posted speed limits.

Table 1: Labor Day Weekend Crash Statistics

Year

Total Crashes

Fatal Crashes

People Killed

People Injured

Alcohol-Related Crashes

Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes

2023 (4 days)

671

8

10

220

61

2

2022 (4 days)

648

6

6

180

45

4

Table 2: Labor Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

Year

DUI Arrests

Speeding Citations

Child Seat Citations

Seat Belt Citations

Other Citations

2023 (4 days)

514

9,110

233

864

17,339

2022 (4 days)

515

8,105

177

799

13,815

If you'd like more information on 2023 Labor Day enforcement, information is broken down by troop on PSP’s website.

