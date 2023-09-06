Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) investigated 671 vehicle crashes resulting in 10 fatalities and 220 injuries during the four-day Labor Day weekend travel period, which ran September 1-4, according to a news release published Sept. 6.

Alcohol, they said, was a factor in 61 non-fatal crashes and two fatal crashes.

According to the release, troopers made 514 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 27,546 total traffic citations to include 864 for not wearing a seat belt and 233 tickets for failing to secure children in a child safety seat.

Troopers issued 9,110 citations for failing to obey posted speed limits.

Table 1: Labor Day Weekend Crash Statistics

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (4 days) 671 8 10 220 61 2 2022 (4 days) 648 6 6 180 45 4

Table 2: Labor Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2023 (4 days) 514 9,110 233 864 17,339 2022 (4 days) 515 8,105 177 799 13,815

If you'd like more information on 2023 Labor Day enforcement, information is broken down by troop on PSP’s website.

