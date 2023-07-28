Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police has reviewed firearms sales and related arrests from the second quarter of 2023, as compared to the second quarter of 2022.

The newly recorded data shows the number of purchase rejections, investigations, and arrests conducted during the second quarter.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is a tool used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of first-class cities, and licensed firearms dealers to determine whether a person may legally carry or purchase a firearm in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

If PICS detects that a person is providing false information on a state or federal form, an investigation is initiated and a referral is sent to an appropriate law enforcement agency.

According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.

In addition to detecting false identifying information, PICS can also help identify people who have an active arrest warrant.

During April, May, and June, the following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to either PSP Troops, municipal police, or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for investigation.

Table: Second quarter PICS statistics, comparing Q2 2022 and Q2 2023

Year 2022 2023 PICS checks conducted 295,003 268,445 Persons denied 4,973 3,919 Denials referred to law enforcement agencies 1,592 2,017 Referred to PSP 399 464 Referred to municipal law enforcement 1,114 1,398 Referred to ATF 79 155 Individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase 16 29

