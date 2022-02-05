Attempted Homicide graphic _ 2020

Potter Township, Pa. —Charges have been filed against Nigil Akeem Lee, 38, for attempt homicide, according to a release from State Police.

Lee was involved in a shooting that was reported to authorities at approximately 1:26 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the area of 96 Vilas Drive in Porter Township. Authorities reported a non-Hispanic male had been shot multiple times.

According to the release, Lee fled the scene on foot shortly after the shooting took place. Authorities issued several calls over a short period of time as the situation developed.  

Members of the Tiadaghton Valley Police Department and PSP Montoursville were assisted by multiple agencies as a manhunt for Lee developed. Scanner reports indicated Lee was taken into custody after a brief search by authorities. 

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated by Northcentralpa.com when more information becomes available.


