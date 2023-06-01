Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has released its annual report of Memorial Day weekend road crime and traffic violations.
PSP investigated 651 vehicle crashes resulting in four fatalities and 142 injuries during the four-day Memorial Day travel period, which ran from May 26-29. Alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes, according to a release from PSP.
Troopers made 547 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 31,128 total traffic citations to include 1,318 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 224 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats.
Table 1: Memorial Day Weekend Crash Statistics
Year
Total Crashes
Fatal Crashes
People Killed
People Injured
Alcohol-Related Crashes
Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2023 (4 days)
651
3
4
142
59
0
2022 (4 days)
775
3
3
191
66
0
Table 2: Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics
Year
DUI Arrests
Speeding Citations
Child Seat Citations
Seat Belt Citations
Other Citations
2023 (4 days)
547
10,820
224
1,318
18,766
2022 (4 days)
526
9,905
233
1,080
16,616
Additional information on 2023 Memorial Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.