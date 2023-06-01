Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has released its annual report of Memorial Day weekend road crime and traffic violations.

PSP investigated 651 vehicle crashes resulting in four fatalities and 142 injuries during the four-day Memorial Day travel period, which ran from May 26-29. Alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes, according to a release from PSP.

Troopers made 547 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 31,128 total traffic citations to include 1,318 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 224 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats.

Table 1: Memorial Day Weekend Crash Statistics

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (4 days) 651 3 4 142 59 0 2022 (4 days) 775 3 3 191 66 0

Table 2: Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2023 (4 days) 547 10,820 224 1,318 18,766 2022 (4 days) 526 9,905 233 1,080 16,616

Additional information on 2023 Memorial Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

