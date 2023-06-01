PSPTrooper_2022

Harrisburg, Pa.  — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has released its annual report of Memorial Day weekend road crime and traffic violations.

PSP investigated 651 vehicle crashes resulting in four fatalities and 142 injuries during the four-day Memorial Day travel period, which ran from May 26-29. Alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes, according to a release from PSP. 

Troopers made 547 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 31,128 total traffic citations to include 1,318 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 224 tickets to people for failing to secure children in safety seats.

Table 1: Memorial Day Weekend Crash Statistics

Year

Total Crashes

Fatal Crashes

People Killed

People Injured

Alcohol-Related Crashes

Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes

2023 (4 days)

651

3

4

142

59

0

2022 (4 days)

775

3

3

191

66

0

Table 2: Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

Year

DUI Arrests

Speeding Citations

Child Seat Citations

Seat Belt Citations

Other Citations

2023 (4 days)

547

10,820

224

1,318

18,766

2022 (4 days)

526

9,905

233

1,080

16,616

Additional information on 2023 Memorial Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

