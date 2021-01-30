Williamsport, Pa. – A Facebook page recently sprang up purporting to be a Williamsport group of antifa with a goal of recruiting children.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville Trooper Angela Bieber said police are monitoring the newly-formed Facebook group called Williamsport Antifa Recruitment Center.

"We are aware of the recent Facebook posts claiming to be hosting a recruitment event in our local area," Bieber told NorthcentralPA.com on Friday. "We have been, and continue to monitor the situation."

Bieber did not respond when asked who was behind the page and whether or not it was a spoof. She did not respond when asked if the page's owner or owners represented a threat to the community.

The page formed on Jan. 23 and claimed to have a "recruitment" event planned for Jan. 31 at the Lycoming Mall. On Jan. 28, the page announced the event was cancelled "due to multiple threats of violence from the right-wing fanatics of Central Pennsylvania."

Yesterday the page made a post claiming to be searching for commercial real estate "in the Greater Williamsport Area." In another post yesterday, the page mentioned children and shared a "parody" image of a cartoon bear using a bong.

The page administrator did not respond to NorthcentralPA.com's questions about its identity, authenticity, or local activities. The page administrator declined our interview request, citing violent threats.

"Troll level 1000 My hat is off to the creator of this page. You have every idiot in the area up in arms," one commenter wrote.

"Is this some sort of joke? Antifa better hit the road and go somewhere else," wrote another.

Trooper Bieber said that police always encourage citizen reports about suspicious activity.

"I would remind the community of our See Something, Send Something reporting which can be viewed at our webpage," Bieber said.

The PA.gov website lists phone and email apps that can be used to report suspicious activity, she said. For crimes in progress, 911 should be used to report.