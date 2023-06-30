Reprinted with permission from FIRST News Now

Troy, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man last seen in Bradford County, Pa.

According to police, 35-year-old Shawn Daniel Wagner was last seen on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, along Mud Creek Road in Troy Township.

Troopers say he may have been operating a neon green Kawasaki dirt bike.

Wagner is described as 6'2", 180 pounds, has brown hair, and was wearing a blue/white plaid shirt with jeans.

If anyone has any information about Wagner or his location, please call PSP-Towanda at (570) 265-2186.

