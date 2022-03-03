Lehigh County, Pa. -- PSP Fogelsville Barracks, Lehigh County, have issued a missing person advisory for Jeffrey Robert Davis, 79, from Lower Macungie Twp.

Davis is operating a 2016 gray Ford Escape bearing PA plates DDA3695. Davis was last seen in the area of Heather Rd., Lower Macungie Twp. on March 2 at 7 p.m.

Police believe Davis may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, or PSP Fogelsvill Barracks at (610)935-1438.