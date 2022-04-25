Wyalusing, Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Keith Caton of Wyalusing, Pa., who went missing on April 24.

Caton is 54 years old, 5'7", weighs 192 lbs, has white hair, and blue eyes. Caton was reportedly last seen in the area of 43850 Route 6, Wyalusing Township, Bradford County at 2:45 p.m.

He was wearing a brown zip-up hooding, grey sweatpants, white and blue sneakers, and a black baseball hat.

If you see Keith Caton, call 911.

