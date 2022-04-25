MissingMan_4-25_2022.jpg

Wyalusing, Pa. --  Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Keith Caton of Wyalusing, Pa., who went missing on April 24.

Caton is 54 years old, 5'7", weighs 192 lbs, has white hair, and blue eyes. Caton was reportedly last seen in the area of 43850 Route 6, Wyalusing Township, Bradford County at 2:45 p.m.

He was wearing a brown zip-up hooding, grey sweatpants, white and blue sneakers, and a black baseball hat.

If you see Keith Caton, call 911.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.