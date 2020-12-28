Turbot Township, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are searching for an unknown actor who burglarized at least three residences in Turbot Township on Saturday.

Between 12:15 a.m. and 2 a.m. Dec. 26, the suspect burglarized residences located on McLaughlin Road, Stamm Road, and Ridgewood Drive, Turbot Township, Northumberland County, Trooper Mark Reasner said.

If anyone has information regarding these incidents or can identify the suspected ACTOR please contact PSP Milton barracks, (570)524-2662, reference PA20-1795996.