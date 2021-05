Milton, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are looking for the owner of a trail camera that was found in Milton Borough.

A man was given the trail camera by an unknown male at Fick’s Hardware store, who told him he had found the trail camera but did not specify where he found it. The man then turned it in to PSP Milton barracks on May 15.

The owner may claim the trail camera by calling PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.