Clinton County, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is asking the public to help find two young boys last seen in Lock Haven, Clinton County.

The brothers, 6-year-old Wyatt Hendershot and 2-year-old Jaxton, were last seen with Sean Hendershot, Jr., a white male, 32 years of age, brown hair.

Hendershot, Jr. was driving a 2013 Silver Jeep Patriot, Registration FTK9806.

Lock Haven PD believe the children may be at special risk of harm or injury. If seen, contact 911.


