Lock Haven, Pa. — A traffic stop in the early morning hours of March 2 helped State Police in Lamar uncover several weapons and methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

According to a release, James H. Schmidtberg, 35, of Lock Haven was stopped for an improper display of a vehicle registration which was not issued to the vehicle. Authorities said Schmidtberg also had a suspended license.

During his arrest, Schmidtberg allegedly asked police to retrieve his cellphone from the vehicle. Troopers said they observed a rifle barrel and two shotgun shells near the driver’s seat.

After having the vehicle towed, Troopers applied for a search warrant and discovered three additional rifles, a shotgun, and a 9mm pistol with the serial number obliterated. An explosive device was also located inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Authorities said they also discovered two vials of methamphetamine, a scale, and packaging materials.

Court records show Schmidtberg was charged with six counts of second-degree possession of a firearm prohibited and a count each of second-degree weapons of mass destruction, firearms not to be carried without a license, altered or obliterated mark of identification, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. All are felonies.

Along with those charges, Schmidtberg was also given a misdemeanor charge of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree DUI along with several summary offenses for traffic related violations.

Schmidtberg was given $250,000 monetary bail after a preliminary arraignment in Clinton County Court. Court records show he is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 8.

