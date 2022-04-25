Drifting, Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Matthew Cherry of Drinfting, Pa., who went missing on April 23.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. PSP Clearfield is searching for Matthew Cherry. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/5l5lhS6lNS— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 25, 2022
Cherry is 46 years old, 6''1", weighs 217 lbs, has brown hair, and blue eyes. Cherry was reportedly last seen in the area of Kylertown Drifting Hwy., Cooper Township, Clearfield County on April 23 at 9:30 a.m.
He was wearing an unknown color T-shirt, orange/black/grey Clogger pants, a blue and white Dallas Cowboys baseball hat, and brown leather work boots.
Be on the lookout for a red Honda Foreman ATV.
If you see Matthew Cherry, call 911.