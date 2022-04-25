MissingMan2_4_25_2022.jpg

Drifting, Pa. --  Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Matthew Cherry of Drinfting, Pa., who went missing on April 23.

Cherry is 46 years old, 6''1", weighs 217 lbs, has brown hair, and blue eyes. Cherry was reportedly last seen in the area of Kylertown Drifting Hwy., Cooper Township, Clearfield County on April 23 at 9:30 a.m.

He was wearing an unknown color T-shirt, orange/black/grey Clogger pants, a blue and white Dallas Cowboys baseball hat, and brown leather work boots.

Be on the lookout for a red Honda Foreman ATV.

If you see Matthew Cherry, call 911.

