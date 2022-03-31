SCI-Coal Township exterior with NCPA logo bottom right _ 2021

Coal Township, Pa.  – An inmate found dead last week at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township died as a result of blunt force head injuries and strangulation, according to Northumberland County Coroner James F. Kelley.
 
PSP Stonington is currently investigating the inmate death. Public Information Officer Andrea Pelachick confirmed that police are investigating but had no additional information to release. 
 
Ronnie Brooks, 50, was found unresponsive in his cell on March 22 according to a report from SCI-Coal Township superintendent Thomas McGinley. 
 
Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until facility medical personnel arrived. Brooks was transported to the medical department, where he was pronounced deceased at 1:09 p.m., according to a press release posted by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. 

Brooks was serving a 2- to 5-year sentence for Firearm Not to be Carried w/o License out of Monroe County. He had been at SCI-Coal Township since May 16, 2018. 


