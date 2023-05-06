Monaca, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police has awarded two troopers who risked their lives to protect others during an armed robbery on May 4.

The incident took place on July 29, 2022, during which an armed suspect was threatening people with a gun at an Aliquippa convenience store. The suspect shot Trooper Jonnie W. Schooley III during the confrontation, severing a large vein in his leg.

Schooley received a PSP Purple Heart, which is presented to troopers who sustain serious bodily injury in the line of duty.

Both Schooley and Shawn K. Palmer, both of Troop D, Beaver, received the Commendation Medal for their actions during the confrontation. The awards were presented during a ceremony at Penn State Beaver. Commendation Medals are presented to personnel for a conspicuously significant achievement so outstanding and superior that it distinguishes the recipient and enhances the prestige of the department.

Troopers Schooley and Palmer confronted the suspect inside the store and were attempting to subdue him when he retrieved a pistol from his waistband during the struggle. Trooper Schooley was shot while trying to take the pistol from the suspect.

Trooper Schooley disarmed the suspect and immediately began the lifesaving measure of applying a tourniquet above his wound. He received first aid assistance from bystanders while another bystander helped Trooper Palmer subdue and arrest the suspect.

Trooper Schooley was honored March 23 as the North Atlantic Region Finalist, one of four finalists, for the International Association of Chiefs of Police/Motorola Solutions Trooper of the Year Award. The award recognizes four state troopers and provincial police officers who demonstrated bravery, courage, leadership, and professionalism in the previous year.

Schooley enlisted in the State Police in 2018 and graduated with the 154th Cadet Class on February 1, 2019. Prior to his assignment to Troop D, Beaver, he served at the Troop D, New Castle and Troop B, Washington stations. He is still recovering from the injury to his leg.

Trooper Palmer enlisted in the State Police in in 2014 and was assigned to Troop D upon graduating with the 141st Cadet Class on May 22, 2015.

Also honored during the ceremony were members of local law enforcement who assisted with lifesaving efforts during the incident. These officers include Lieutenant Glenn Brunelle with UPMC Public Safety, Sergeant Joshua Gonzalez with the Aliquippa Police Department, and Patrolman Andrew Golletti with the Aliquippa Police Department. All three officers received the Troop Commander’s Letter of Commendation in recognition of their outstanding actions.

Charles Hines and Lamarr Rawl received the Outstanding Citizenship Award. Roscoe Hodge, Jr. and Matthew Weekly were presented with the Meritorious Citizenship Award.

