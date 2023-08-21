Pennsylvania State Police are distributing steering wheel clubs for Kia vehicles following an ongoing theft issue.

The steering wheel clubs, which are used to lock the steering wheel, are meant to prevent thieves from steering a stolen car.

Kia models produced between 2010 and 2021 without a push-button start can be hot-wired with just a USB cable and a screwdriver, making them easier to steal.

Some U.S. cities have reported that 60% or more of their vehicle theft reports involve Hyundais or Kias, reported kcra.

Anyone who owns a vehicle that meets the criteria can come to one of the below PSP installations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a free steering wheel club compliments of Kia.

Reading Station: 600 Kenhorst Boulevard, Reading, PA 19611

Harrisburg Station: 8000 Bretz Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17112

Rockview Station: 330 Penn Tech Drive, Bellefonte, PA 16823

Lamar Station: 113 Boyd Lane, Mill Hall, PA 17751

Key fob and push button systems are not applicable, according to police.

