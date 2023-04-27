Williamsport, Pa. — Prysmian Group North America is expanding its Williamsport manufacturing facility, announced Governor Josh Shapiro this week.

Through expansion, the manufacturer of energy and telecommunications cable systems will create at least 27 new jobs in Lycoming County and retain a total of 407 jobs statewide, according to a release from Shapiro's office.

This investment will increase Prysmian’s production of advanced transmission conductor technology — a critical component for ensuring the reliability and resilience of the U.S. power grid, according to the release.

“Prysmian Group manufactures the high-tech cables and transmission lines that connect Pennsylvanians and Americans, and as we rebuild our infrastructure and grow our economy, I’m proud that Pennsylvania workers will be building the future," said Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The Williamsport facility is expected to double its capacity to manufacture advanced transmission conductors with E3X technology, thereby increasing the amount of power that can be moved without increasing the physical footprint of a transmission line.

The facility expansion includes a 51,000-square-foot addition to the existing building to create more manufacturing space, and a retention pond to handle increased stormwater run-off.

For its expansion, Prysmian received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $3 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan and a $135,000 Pennsylvania First grant. The company was also encouraged to apply for tax credits through the Commonwealth’s Manufacturing Tax Credit Program.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team (GAT), a group of economic development professionals who report directly to Governor Shapiro and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“Governor Shapiro is committed to making Pennsylvania a global leader in energy and technology jobs, and Prysmian's expansion is a great example of what the Commonwealth has to offer to companies in these industries,” said Acting DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “We are aggressively competing with other states to attract more innovative businesses to the Commonwealth – including companies like Prysmian, that bring good-paying jobs to the area and boost the local economy.”

Prysmian manufactures thousands of miles of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, as well as medium and low-voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors.

The company also produces a comprehensive range of optical fibers, copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video and data transmission for the telecommunications sector. The company operates 28 manufacturing plants across North America, including the Williamsport facility.

“We are pleased to have this investment being made by Prysmian Group at their Williamsport plant,” said Jason Fink, President/CEO, Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

“They are a great employer and corporate citizen in the community. This expansion will add another 27 family sustaining jobs here with wages for 20 of the positions paying over $50,000 and the remaining 7 at more than $70,000. The support by the state through the Governor’s Action Team and City of Williamsport were both key to helping us land this expansion in the city.”

The City of Williamsport also contributed $125,000 to this expansion project.

“The City of Williamsport is excited to see this expansion of the Prysmian plant here in our community,” said Derek Slaughter, Mayor of Williamsport. “Prysmian contributes significantly to our local economy with family-sustaining jobs that add to the quality of life in Williamsport.”

