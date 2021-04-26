White Deer, Pa. – State police allege that a Williamsport woman recently engaged in prostitution at a motel in Clinton Township.

Angela M. Burns, 38, was charged on April 14 with two misdemeanor counts of promoting prostitution between 3 p.m. on March 9 and 1:47 p.m. on March 11 Burns at the White Deer Motel, 6967 US 15 Highway.

A cooperating witness will testify that he found a white female he knew as "Angie" advertising on an escort website called SkipTheGames.com, according to the criminal complaint.

"The male stated he went to the White Deer Motel to meet Angie knowing she was a prostitute. The male then said he received oral sex from Angie and paid her $100," an undercover PSP trooper said.

Police said they confirmed that Angela Burns rented a room on that date. The male reportedly showed police Burns' ad on the escort website.

The trooper said he clicked on the "Call me" tab, which allegedly provided a phone number later connected to Burns.

Around 4:49 p.m. on March 10, the trooper said he contacted the phone number and requested a car date for the next day at 1 p.m. and received back a message that said "absolutely."

At 11:57 a.m. the next day, the trooper said he again contacted the number and requested a rate for oral intercourse without a condom, referring to money as "roses."

"They replied 80 and to pick them up at the intersection of Howard St. and 3rd st. in Williamsport City," the undercover trooper wrote.

The trooper said he went to the area of Howard and 3rd streets around 1:47 p.m. on March 11. He said he made contact with the phone number and the female said they'd be wearing a maroon shirt with multicolored pants. As he spoke on the phone, he noticed a female in a maroon shirt talking on the phone and walking towards his vehicle. He said she entered his vehicle's front passenger seat at approximately 1:58 p.m. The trooper said he recognized the female as Burns from her JNET picture.

"As I began to drive south on Howard St., BURNS asked if I wanted her to 'do it' while I was driving or to go somewhere. I then told BURNS I'd rather go somewhere, and she replied, 'I know a spot,'" the trooper said.

A traffic stop was conducted on the undercover vehicle and Burns was taken into custody, according to the complaint.

Back at the barracks, the trooper claims that Burns waived her Miranda Warnings and admitted to prostitution.

"Burns related that she just got released from State Prison approximately one week ago and was on state parole. Burns said since being released from prison, she had been prostituting to make money and she had frequented a number of motels in the area to conduct business," the trooper said.

Burns is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp on May 28.

