Williamsport, Pa. – A Lycoming County prosecutor will argue that one man's sexual frustration played a role in his wife's homicide.

In a court hearing Dec. 23, First Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade said he plans to introduce evidence showing that Edward Heck slayed his wife Sonja Fryer Heck "to punish her" for lack of sex.

According to Wade, dating site transcripts and eyewitness testimony will show that Heck allegedly cheated on his wife "days to weeks prior to the murder."

"My argument is his sexual frustration stemming from his wife’s refusal to engage in any sexual relations with him led to heightened anger and resentment and a desire to punish her, which culminated in the murder," Wade told Judge Marc F. Lovecchio.

Wade said Heck's stepdaughter arranged "essentially a sting operation" where her friend arranged a meet-up with Mr. Heck through his online dating profile.

"His step daughter appeared outside of Mr. Heck's vehicle basically said, 'gotcha,' and took a picture. It was essentially her documenting evidence of his alleged infidelity towards his wife," Wade said.

But Heck's attorney Edward J. Rymsza told Lovecchio that he didn't think the information was relevant enough to be admissible.

"Certainly there are lots of people out there who cheat, probably half the population if not more, but it doesn’t mean that because they cheat that they have disdain for their spouse and they want to kill their spouse," Rymsza said.

Rymsza added that "there wasn't any infidelity here," pointing out that Mr. Heck had arranged a "friendly meeting" without any sexual relations.

Judge Lovecchio agreed with Rymsza that Wade's argument had a weakness.

"The fact that someone cheats on his wife or a woman cheats on her husband doesn’t necessarily mean that they want to kill that person. It might just mean that they want to cheat," Lovecchio said.

Lovecchio pointed out that Heck's co-defendant, Kenneth Smith, already implicated Heck in the murder, and that Heck himself made admissions.

"Why do you even need this?" Lovecchio asked Wade, referring to evidence related to alleged infidelity. "On balance, if it’s even minimally relevant, isn’t it outweighed by the potential prejudice or the lack of need of the Commonwealth?"

"This is all coming in," Wade said. "I’m not going to waste another breath arguing this."

Judge Lovecchio said he was still working on an unrelated and outstanding suppression motion, and closed the hearing shortly thereafter.

The entire proceedings were held via Zoom, with Heck joining remotely from the Lycoming County Prison.

Heck's next scheduled court appearance is a criminal pre-trial conference on March 4, 2021, before President Judge Nancy L. Butts.

