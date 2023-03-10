Harrisburg, Pa. — In 2013, a woman named Traci Ann Raymond Miscavish was shot to death by her estranged husband. The husband was under a Protection From Abuse Order (similar to a restraining order), but still repeatedly threatened Traci and ultimately murdered her.

Traci was a family friend of State Representative Scott Conklin, who has now introduced legislation that he believes could save the lives of people who are in situations like Traci's. This new "Traci's Law" would allow electronic monitoring of people who have Protection of Abuse Orders filed against them.

“Nothing we do will bring back my family friend, but we may be able to save the life of someone else,” Conklin said. “This bill would ensure that victims can be protected and can have the safety and security they need to begin their healing process while the justice system runs its course.”

Conklin said that the bill builds on Act 79 of 2018, which requires a person subject to a PFA to relinquish their firearms. He also pointed out that other states have similar laws.

“Nearly half of the United States already permit the electronic monitoring of abusers in cases of domestic violence, but Pennsylvania isn’t one of those states,” Rep. Conklin said. “I believe that if this was the law in Pennsylvania, it very well could have saved the life of a close family friend of mine, and the lives of other victims who are suffering at the hands of abusers.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.