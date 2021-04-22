Harrisburg, Pa. - A bill intended to boost Pennsylvania's workforce development efforts has left House Education Committee deliberation and will soon be presented to the House at large. The bill, introduced by Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Bradford), would provide incentives for businesses to invest in college career and technical education.

“Pre-pandemic, there were an estimated 200,000 unfilled skilled jobs here in the Commonwealth – good-paying, family-sustaining jobs that sat open simply because there was no one available with the skills to do the work,” Owlett said. “We have the jobs and we have some very talented and hard-working students. We simply need to bring the two together, and that’s what this bill is designed to do.”

View Rep. Owlett’s comments during the committee meeting here.

In order to incentivize stronger bonds between employers and educational institutions, House Bill 602 would provide tax credits to employers that invest in career and technical education programs. The funding may be used for scholarships, purchasing training equipment, or to support or establish career and technical programming.

“So many of our young people end up leaving the state because they can’t find jobs, but at the same time, I have employers telling me that if they just had the workforce, they could grow,” Owlett said. “We need to match our students with the jobs of today and tomorrow so they can stay in Pennsylvania if they choose. But no matter where they end up, this initiative would help set them up for success.”

The proposal is modeled after the Educational Improvement Tax Credit program, and is part of a package of bills called "The Commonwealth's COVID Comeback." As its name suggests, the bill package is intended to recover and improve the state's economy after it was ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.