Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man who recently won a property in a Sheriff's sale is accused of trespassing on the property and harassing the current tenants.

John Magdy Nakhla, 31, was the successful bidder on the home on 300 block of Adams Street on Nov. 4. Since then, police say he has entered the property several times, but he has yet to take the correct, lawful steps to secure the property.

"Nakhla has generated several police calls to Adams Street for him showing up...and harassing Victim 1," police wrote.

He was issued a warning again on Nov. 30 by the Sheriff's Office to stay off the property until he executes and completes an ejectment, according to the affidavit.

Nakhla is alleged to have followed "Victim 2" to her place of employment and asked the staff for her biographical information. He "persisted in following victim 2 around the store as she worked, subsequently taking photographs of her and asking her when she planned on leaving the property," police wrote.

Nakhla was charged with first-degree misdemeanor stalking, harassment, and defiant trespassing. No bail was listed.

Nakhla is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on January 12 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

