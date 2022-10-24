Gillett, Pa. — A 34-year-old woman was arrested after causing thousands of dollars in damage to vehicles owned by township workers, police say.

Nicole Day has been in an ongoing property dispute with the township, according to Towanda State Trooper Robert Scatena. Day reportedly hit two township employees' vehicles with her side-by-side, intentionally causing thousands in damage, Scatena said. Police say the alleged victims are a 52-year-old man from Gillett and a 47-year-old man from Columbia X Road.

Day was charged with felony criminal mischief, as well as disorderly conduct. She was arraigned in front of District Judge Jonathan Wilcox and taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.

