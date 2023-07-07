Harrisburg, Pa. — As of July 3, hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanian homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities are beginning to receive rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2022. The rebates total nearly $132 million.

Rebates will only be given to eligible Pennsylvanians who submitted an application through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program for 2022.

Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne reminds Pennsylvanians that there is still time to apply: “We also want everyone to know that there is still time to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2022. If you know of a friend or family member who may be eligible, encourage them to check their eligibility status and file an application prior to the deadline on December 31, 2023.”

Rebates cannot legally be issued before July 1, and due to the month starting on a Saturday, the start of distribution was delayed until July 3.

Applicants who submitted their bank account information on their application forms will receive their rebates through direct deposit, while applicants who asked for a paper check will receive one in the mail.

After the initial distribution of rebates in early July, rebates will be distributed as claims are received and processed.

The current maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Department of Revenue automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.

The rebate program may see changes for 2023 under the Governor's current budget proposal. If accepted, the maximum standard rebate would increase from $650 to $1,000 and income limits for both renters and homeowners would increase to $45,000. The change would give about 175,000 additional Pennsylvanians qualification for the rebate program.

Submitting an application

Applications may be submitted through mypath.pa.gov without signing up for an account. Applicants will be asked to provide specific information on their income and rent/property taxes. Applicants should check the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program instruction booklet to learn which information they will need to input/upload to complete the process.

Eligible applicants should check the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program page (www.revenue.pa.gov/ptrr) on the Department of Revenue’s website for more information, including detailed instructions on the program, the paper application form, and contact information for those with questions. It's free to apply for a rebate, and applicants are reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers, and state legislators' offices.

Applicants must reapply for rebates every year because rebates are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid in each year. Spouses, personal representatives, or estates may file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2022 and meet all other eligibility criteria.

Check the status of your rebate

The status of a rebate may be checked with the "Where's My Rebate?" tool found on the side bar of the PTRR webpage. To check on the status of your claim, you will need your Social Security number; claim year; and date of birth.

