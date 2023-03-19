Renovo, Pa. — While returning a jacket to his friend, a man was allegedly punched and tackled before a propane tank was thrown through the driver’s side window of his vehicle.

Upset over the guest at the home near the 200 block of Cedar Street, Brian Paul Burger, 41, of Renovo confronted the man on Feb. 14 at approximately 5:41 p.m., according to Trooper Grant Ralston of PSP Lamar. The accuser allegedly hit Burger several times with a firearm to break free while the two were rolling and fighting on the ground, Ralston said.

Retreating to his vehicle to get away, the man pointed the weapon at Burger, who threw a propane tank at him, which hit the car and shattered the driver’s side window, according to Ralston.

“Burger described the firearm as a semi-automatic pistol with a slide/upper receiver painted goal, however lacked any other details,” Ralston said.

Ralston spoke with a witness just after 11 p.m. on Feb. 14, who said Burger and the other man fought inside the home, according to the affidavit. She did not observe a firearm during the incident, Ralston said.

Several witnesses came forward after the incident, claiming to have seen the accuser holding a firearm, investigators said. All three claimed to have seen Burger throw the propane tank into the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Ralston said both men refused medical treatment at the scene.

Burger is being charged with first-degree misdemeanor propel missile into an occupied vehicle, harassment, and criminal mischief. No bail was listed for Burger, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Frank Mills on April 3 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

