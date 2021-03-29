Williamsport, Pa. – State police at Montoursville allege that a Williamsport man encouraged his fiancee to engage in prostitution in a parking lot in Loyalsock Township.

Thomas John Drevenak, 48, was charged on March 22 with one felony count of promoting prostitution and one misdemeanor count each of marijuana - small amount and make repairs/sell/etc. offensive weapon (brass knuckles).

State police at Montoursville Trooper Jonathan Thompson alleges that Drevenak arranged for his fiancee to engage in sexual acts for money in the Econo Lodge parking lot, 2019 East 3rd St., around 5:30 p.m. on March 22.

"Drevenak whom considers himself the fiance of the victim has multiple text-based communications with the victim over the course of the last few days that indicate that he not only knows of the arrangements but is actively placing requirements on the transaction," Thompson wrote.

Drevenak was confined to the Lycoming County Prison on March 22, unable to post $35,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

