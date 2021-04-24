Williamsport, Pa. – The next time you stop in The Beverage Barn in Williamsport, you might notice a bright green sticker on your beverage.

"Project Sticker Shock aims to prevent underage youth from obtaining alcohol from adults and raising awareness about the penalties for furnishing alcohol to minors," Old Lycoming Township Police said on their Facebook page.

The police department, the West Branch Drug & Alcohol Commission and the Lycoming County Youth Development Task Force joined forces for the campaign.

"The effort was led by Pascha Ferry, Prevention Specialist at WBDAC with help from Mairead and Abigail from WAHS, Brendan from LTHS, Jesse from Beverage Barn and Sgt Kriner from OLPD," police said.