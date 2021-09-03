Weis Markets has recalled its in-store $7 Crab Cake Meal for not declaring milk as an allergen on its label.

The product is in a 3-compartment container sold in the deli. This recall is being issued as a precaution. The sell by dates affected are Aug. 25, 2021 through Sept. 5, 2021. The issue was discovered during a routine inspection. Customers may return the product for a full refund.

This product was sold in 15 Weis Markets’ stores and their addresses are:

339 W. Walnut St. Shamokin, Pa.

305 River Avenue Williamsport, Pa.

7848 Wise Avenue Dundak, Md.

2065 Springwood Road York, Pa.

199 Thomas Johnson Drive Frederick, Md.

4126 East Jappa Road Baltimore, Md.

4300 Linglestown Road Linglestown, Pa.

2205 Hanover Pike Hampstead, Md.

2045 State Route 57 Hackettstown, Nj.

1321 Blue Valley Drive Pen Argyl, Pa.

9400 Scott Moore Way Perry Hall, Md.

6 Milbrook Plaza Mill Hall, Pa.

1290 Front Street Binghamton, Pa.

25 West Germantown Pike Norristown, Pa.

400 Enterprise Circle Martinsburg, Wv.

Food allergies are an immune system reaction that occurs soon after eating a food containing an allergen. Even a tiny amount of the allergy-causing food can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives or swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms or even a life-threatening reaction known as anaphylaxis.

There have been no reports of allergic reactions related to the consumption of this product to date. Other than the listed stores, no other Weis Markets’ store is included in this recall. Customers seeking additional information can call 1-(866) 999-9347, option 5. Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.



