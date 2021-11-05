As a precautionary measure, Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire. The recall was initiated following notification by a vendor of the possible contamination in a supplied ingredient.

The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia.

No injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the recalled items. See below for product list, UPCs, and “enjoy by” dates.

The recalled products are:

Consumers should not consume these products.

Affected product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com.



