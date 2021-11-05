tastykakes-recall.jpg
FDA

As a precautionary measure, Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire. The recall was initiated following notification by a vendor of the possible contamination in a supplied ingredient.

The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia.

No injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the recalled items. See below for product list, UPCs, and “enjoy by” dates.

The recalled products are:

Screen Shot 2021-11-05 at 11.53.34 AM.png

Images of the products can be found online.

Consumers should not consume these products.

Affected product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.