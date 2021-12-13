Washington, D.C. -- In addition to a previous recall of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea, and Kool-Aid powder mixes by Kraft Foods, the Coca Cola Company has announced a recall of Minute Maid and canned Coca-Cola and Sprite drinks. The recalls were announced after foreign matter including pieces of plastic and metal were found in some of the products.

The recalled Coca Cola products include the following:

Minute Maid Berry Punch , 1.8 qt., Unit UPC 025000047664, Case UPC: 025000047671, Batch 0010323455 and 0010259344

, 1.8 qt., Unit UPC 025000047664, Case UPC: 025000047671, Batch 0010323455 and 0010259344 Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade , 1.8 qt., Unit UPC 025000019708, Case UPC 025000019760, Batch 0010259346

, 1.8 qt., Unit UPC 025000019708, Case UPC 025000019760, Batch 0010259346 Minute Maid Fruit Punch, 1.8 qt., Unit UPC 025000047725, Case UPC 025000047732, Batch 0010323454

The two products listed below were distributed to the southern U.S., so it is unlikely that anyone in Pennsylvania would have them:

Coca-Cola 12 oz. cans sold in 12-piece fridge packs with codes AUG 1522 WM B and AUG 1522 WM C

12 oz. cans sold in 12-piece fridge packs with codes AUG 1522 WM B and AUG 1522 WM C Sprite 12 oz. cans sold in 12-piece fridge packs with code AUG 1522 WM B

The powdered drink mix recall includes the following items. Anyone in possession of one of the recalled items should either return it to the store where it was purchased or discard it.

Arizona Arnold Palmer , 73 oz., best before 08/05/23 through 09/10/23, UPC 043000086643

, 73 oz., best before 08/05/23 through 09/10/23, UPC 043000086643 Country Time Lemonade , 82.5 oz., best before 8/6/2023 through 10/22/23, UPC 043000928608

, 82.5 oz., best before 8/6/2023 through 10/22/23, UPC 043000928608 Country Time Lemonade , 63 oz., best before 8/8/2023 through 9/6/23, UPC 043000082195

, 63 oz., best before 8/8/2023 through 9/6/23, UPC 043000082195 Tang Orange , 58.9 oz., best before 8/11/2023 through 10/04/23, UPC 043000082171

, 58.9 oz., best before 8/11/2023 through 10/04/23, UPC 043000082171 Kool-Aid Tropical Punch , 63 oz., best before 8/12/2023 through 9/22/23, UPC 043000082164

, 63 oz., best before 8/12/2023 through 9/22/23, UPC 043000082164 Kool-Aid Tropical Punch , 82.5 oz., best before 8/18/2023 through 9/22/23, UPC 043000957400

, 82.5 oz., best before 8/18/2023 through 9/22/23, UPC 043000957400 Kool-Aid Tropical Punch , 82.5 oz., best before 8/17/2023 through 10/05/23, UPC 043000957400

, 82.5 oz., best before 8/17/2023 through 10/05/23, UPC 043000957400 Country Time Pink Lemonade , 82.5 oz., best before 8/20/2023 through 9/27/23, UPC 043000928615

, 82.5 oz., best before 8/20/2023 through 9/27/23, UPC 043000928615 Country Time Pink Lemonade , 82.5 oz., best before 8/20/23, UPC 043000928615

, 82.5 oz., best before 8/20/23, UPC 043000928615 Country Time Pink Lemonade , 82.5 oz., best before 9/17/23, UPC 043000928615

, 82.5 oz., best before 9/17/23, UPC 043000928615 Tang Orange , 72 oz., best before 8/21/2023 through 9/20/23, UPC 043000032268

, 72 oz., best before 8/21/2023 through 9/20/23, UPC 043000032268 Tang Orange , 72 oz., best before 8/22/2023 through 9/28/23, UPC 043000032268

, 72 oz., best before 8/22/2023 through 9/28/23, UPC 043000032268 Country Time HLF&HLF 34 QT/6 , 82.5 oz., best before 8/24/23, UPC 043000046012

, 82.5 oz., best before 8/24/23, UPC 043000046012 Kool-Aid Tropical Punch , 82.5 oz., best before 8/31/2023 through 10/06/23, UPC 043000957400

, 82.5 oz., best before 8/31/2023 through 10/06/23, UPC 043000957400 Country Time Pink Lemonade , 63 oz., best before 9/6/2023 through 9/7/23, UPC 043000082188

, 63 oz., best before 9/6/2023 through 9/7/23, UPC 043000082188 Kool-Aid Strawberry Cherry , 63 oz., best before 10/2/23, UPC 043000082201

, 63 oz., best before 10/2/23, UPC 043000082201 Kool-Aid Raspberry Lemonade , 20 oz., best before 8/5/2023 through 10/18/23, UPC 043000954072

, 20 oz., best before 8/5/2023 through 10/18/23, UPC 043000954072 Tang Orange , 20 oz., best before 8/6/2023 through 10/23/23, UPC 043000032275

, 20 oz., best before 8/6/2023 through 10/23/23, UPC 043000032275 Tang Orange , 20 oz., best before 5/15/2023 through 10/22/23, UPC 043000032275

, 20 oz., best before 5/15/2023 through 10/22/23, UPC 043000032275 Kool-Aid Cherry , 19 oz., best before 8/9/23, UPC 043000953532

, 19 oz., best before 8/9/23, UPC 043000953532 Tang Guava Pineapple , 18 oz., best before 8/13/23, UPC 043000064511

, 18 oz., best before 8/13/23, UPC 043000064511 Country Time Lemonade , 19 oz., best before 8/11/2023 through 09/11/23, UPC 043000951170

, 19 oz., best before 8/11/2023 through 09/11/23, UPC 043000951170 Country Time Pink Lemonade , 19 oz., best before 8/30/2023 through 9/13/23, UPC 043000951149

, 19 oz., best before 8/30/2023 through 9/13/23, UPC 043000951149 Kool-Aid Tropical Punch , 19 oz., best before 6/12/2023 through 10/20/23, UPC 043000953501

, 19 oz., best before 6/12/2023 through 10/20/23, UPC 043000953501 Country Time HALF&HALF 8QT/12 , 19 oz., best before 9/13/2023 through 9/14/23, UPC 043000046005

, 19 oz., best before 9/13/2023 through 9/14/23, UPC 043000046005 Kool-Aid Tropical Punch , 19 oz., best before 8/31/2023 through 10/19/23, UPC 043000953501

, 19 oz., best before 8/31/2023 through 10/19/23, UPC 043000953501 Kool-Aid Strawberry , 19 oz., best before 10/18/2023 through 10/19/23, UPC 043000953556

, 19 oz., best before 10/18/2023 through 10/19/23, UPC 043000953556 Country Time "on the go" Lemonade 10 pack , 6.7 oz., best before 9/20/2023 through 10/04/23, UPC 43000010983

, 6.7 oz., best before 9/20/2023 through 10/04/23, UPC 43000010983 Kool-Aid Tropical Punch "on the go" 10 pack , 6.6 oz., best before 10/19/2023 through 11/01/23, UPC 043000023464

, 6.6 oz., best before 10/19/2023 through 11/01/23, UPC 043000023464 Kool-Aid Twin pack Tropical Punch , 63 oz., best before 8/16/2023 through 8/17/23, UPC 043000089712

, 63 oz., best before 8/16/2023 through 8/17/23, UPC 043000089712 Country Time Lemonade 12 qt , 116 oz., best before 8/10/23, UPC 043000951194

, 116 oz., best before 8/10/23, UPC 043000951194 Country Time Powdered Soft Drink Sugar Sweetened Lemonade , pack of 4, 116 oz., best before 5/10/2023 through 8/10/23, UPC 043000075388

, pack of 4, 116 oz., best before 5/10/2023 through 8/10/23, UPC 043000075388 Country Time Lemonade Drink Mix, 6 pack case , 19 oz., best before 6/20/2023 through 8/12/23, UPC 043000951170

, 19 oz., best before 6/20/2023 through 8/12/23, UPC 043000951170 Country Time Original Lemonade , 2.4 kg, best before 9/15/23, UPC 661880533800

, 2.4 kg, best before 9/15/23, UPC 661880533800 Tang Orange, 2.2 kg, best before 8/20/2023 through 8/21/23, UPC 661880575900



