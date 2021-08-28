Washington, D.C. -- Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., a brand sold to retail stores throughout the country, is recalling approximately 862,000 pounds of uncured antipasto products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Infantis and/or Salmonella Typhimurium, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday.

The ready-to-eat (RTE) uncured antipasto meat trays were produced on February 28, 2021 through August 15, 2021.

Look for the following product in your refrigerator:

24-oz. trays containing two 12-oz packages of “Fratelli Beretta UNCURED ANTIPASTO PROSCIUTTO, SOPPRESSATA, MILANO SALAMI & COPPA” with best by dates of AUG 27 21 through FEB 11 22 and UPC code 073541305316.

FSIS reports working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of 36 Salmonella Typhimurium and Infantis illnesses in 17 states, with onset dates ranging from May 9 through July 27, 2021.

Some ill people reported eating Fratelli Beretta brand uncured antipasto before they got sick and the traceback investigation confirmed that some of the ill people purchased uncured antipasto trays produced by Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc.

FSIS continues to work with the CDC and state and local public health partners on this investigation to determine if additional products are linked to illness.



