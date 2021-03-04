With 430,298 tires identified in a Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. tire recall, your vehicle could be at risk of blowing a tire.

Cooper Tire is recalling certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile Wild Country and Big O brand tires.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said a sidewall separation or bulge may cause the tire to rapidly deflate, increasing the risk of a crash.

According to Cooper Tire's notice to dealers, "affected tires may have a visual anomaly on the white sidewall of the tire. In-service conditions may include ride disturbance that may be felt in vehicle steering or ride. Driving at high speeds may cause this condition to occur and should be avoided until the tires have been inspected and replaced."

A recall is expected to go into effect beginning March 25, 2021, at which point owners of these tires can get them replaced. According to the safety recall report, no property damage, death, or injury claims associated with any of these tires related to this issue have been made.

Cooper Tire said they will notify owners, and dealers will replace affected tires, free of charge. Owners may contact Cooper Tire customer service at 1-800-854-6288. Cooper Tire's number for this recall is 178.

Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.