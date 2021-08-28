Hyattsville, Md. -- Top Quality Dog Food has announced a recall of "Beef HVM" 1-pound packages of dog food due to potential contamination with Listeria and/or Salmonella. The bacteria can cause illness in animals that eat the product as well as humans who have handled contaminated items.

The recalled “Beef HVM” was distributed in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and South Carolina from July 27 through August 2.

The 1-pound packages are marked with lot number 071521 on the bottom right corner of the label.

Salmonella commonly causes nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. In rare cases, it can cause serious ailments including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in people with compromised immune systems. Otherwise healthy people may suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, headaches, stiffness, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria is particularly dangerous during pregnancy as it can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Listeria infections are uncommon in pets, but they are possible. Symptoms may include mild to severe diarrhea; anorexia; fever; nervous, muscular, and respiratory signs; abortion; depression; shock; and death.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall. The contamination was found during a state surveillance test. The FDA and Top Quality Dog Food are investigating the cause of the contamination.

Unused product should be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.



