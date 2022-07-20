BrandStorm Inc. is voluntarily recalling two lots of Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry pouches because of the presence or potential presence of lead above the FDA's recommended limits.

People with high blood levels of lead may show no symptoms, but the condition may cause damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output. Children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning.

If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.

Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries 1.2 oz were distributed in the United States through retail and online stores services. The issue is isolated to two batches of Natierra Freeze-Dried Blueberries with the following codes and Best By Dates of December 2024 and January 2025.

Lot 2021363-1, Best By Date: 12/2024 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160

Lot 2022026-1, Best By Date: 01/2025 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160



The impacted product is sold in a white and blue pouch with Natierra brand and Logo. The product can be identified by checking the product name, manufacturer details and lot number on the bottom right of the pouch.

The concern was identified upon testing conducted by a lab in Maryland. An investigation was conducted by the packing site. The original heavy metal reports received for the crop year showed no presence of lead and-or cause for batch testing.

After further investigation it was found that the products Country of Origin is Lithuania and aggressive monitoring of heavy metals may be deemed necessary. As an immediate action, the packing site is actively working to enhance food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metal.

Do not consume the product impacted. Consumers who purchased Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries 1.2oz, with lot Code 2021363-1 or 2022026-1 should discard of the product.

Refunds are available at the location of purchase. Returns will be provided at the point of sale through validation of lot codes on the affected pouches. Those who purchased online at www.Natierra.com can email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com to request a refund.

Customers with questions may call 310-559-0259, 8am – 4:30pm PST, email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com or send a direct message utilizing www.Natierra.com website.

To date, BrandStorm Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to use of the product. Should any consumer of this product experience any symptoms, they should seek medical advice from a physician immediately.

