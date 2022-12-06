Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling approximately 2,400 pounds of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products due to possible contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products were produced on Oct. 10, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

16-oz. rigid vacuum-packed packages containing “Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF” with codes from “07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B” through “07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B” on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. 537V” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution centers in Ohio and Virginia, and further distributed for retail sales.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that the product was sliced on the same equipment as product that had been under processed, and the equipment was not cleaned between runs of the under-processed and fully cooked product. This has led to concerns of possible cross-contamination of the fully cooked ham and cheese loaf product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Lynsey Elve, Associate Director, Global Corporate Communications, The Kraft Heinz Food Company, at lynsey.elve@kraftheinz.com or call the Kraft Heinz Food Company Consumer Hotline at 1-866-572-3806.

