Nationwide, U.S.A. – Certain Kia Car Models have been recalled due to a fire risk. Car owners are advised to park their vehicles away from homes or structures until the issue is repaired.

Kia Motors America issued a safety recall (NHTSA ID 21V-137) on Tuesday for 379,931 select Sportage and Cadenza vehicles not equipped with Smart Cruise Control. The recall includes cars from model Year 2017-2021 Kia Sportage and Cadenza vehicles.

The electrical circuit in the hydraulic electronic control unit in these vehicles may short circuit, which could cause a fire in the engine compartment.

Until these recalled vehicles have been repaired, the safest place to park them is outside and away from homes and other structures.

Additional information can be found on the recall report.