Maspeth, New York -- Joy Gourmet Foods Inc. has announced a recall of Joy Brand Coriander Chutney because it contains undeclared sulfites, coconut, and FD&C YELLOW#5. People who have allergies to any of these ingredients run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume the product.

The recalled chutney was distributed in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania for retail sale. It comes in 8 oz. clear glass jars labeled:

CORIANDER CHUTNEY 8 OZ

BEST BY:07302022 BARCODE: 680617 60402

BATCH CODE:0728

The product code can be found on the front of the bottle.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported in relation to this recall. The problem was discovered after a routine inspection by an FDA food inspector.

Customers who have purchased the coriander chutney are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, or destroy the product and call the manufacturer for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 821-6050 Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.



