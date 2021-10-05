Bucksport, Maine -- Greenhead Lobster Products has recalled 5,749 pounds of frozen cooked lobster meat because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the immunocompromised, elderly people; and is known to cause miscarriages and stillbirths. The recall was announced after routine testing found Listeria bacteria in the product.

Otherwise healthy individuals exposed to Listeria may experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Products listed below should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund:

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat 2lbs., packaged in clear plastic bags, with "best by" dates of: 5/10/23, 6/8/23, 6/9/23, 6/10/23,6/15/23, 6/17/23, 6/23/23, 6/28/23, and 8/3/23

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat 1lbs., packaged in clear plastic bags, with "best by" date of: 6/22/23

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Broken Meat 2lbs., packaged in clear plastic bags, with "best by" dates of: 5/10/23, 6/17/23, 6/22/23, 6/23/23, 8/3/23, 8/24/23, and 8/25/23

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Tail Meat 2lbs., packaged in clear plastic bags, with "best by" dates of: 6/17/23, 6/22/23, and 6/23/23

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat 10.3 oz, packaged in printed bags, with "best by" dates of: 5/10/23, 6/9/23, and 6/10/23

Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Scored Claws 3lbs., packaged in clear plastic bags, with "best by" dates of: 6/8/23 and 6/15/23

Questions about this recall may be directed to Greenhead at (207) 367-0950 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.



