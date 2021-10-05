lobster recall oct 2021

Bucksport, Maine -- Greenhead Lobster Products has recalled 5,749 pounds of frozen cooked lobster meat because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the immunocompromised, elderly people; and is known to cause miscarriages and stillbirths. The recall was announced after routine testing found Listeria bacteria in the product.

Otherwise healthy individuals exposed to Listeria may experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Products listed below should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund:

  • Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat 2lbs., packaged in clear plastic bags, with "best by" dates of: 5/10/23, 6/8/23, 6/9/23, 6/10/23,6/15/23, 6/17/23, 6/23/23, 6/28/23, and 8/3/23
  • Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat 1lbs., packaged in clear plastic bags, with "best by" date of: 6/22/23
  • Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Broken Meat 2lbs., packaged in clear plastic bags, with "best by" dates of: 5/10/23, 6/17/23, 6/22/23, 6/23/23, 8/3/23, 8/24/23, and 8/25/23
  • Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Tail Meat 2lbs., packaged in clear plastic bags, with "best by" dates of: 6/17/23, 6/22/23, and 6/23/23
  • Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat 10.3 oz, packaged in printed bags, with "best by" dates of: 5/10/23, 6/9/23, and 6/10/23
  • Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Scored Claws 3lbs., packaged in clear plastic bags, with "best by" dates of: 6/8/23 and 6/15/23

Questions about this recall may be directed to Greenhead at (207) 367-0950 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.