Fredericksburg, Ohio -- Green Field Farms Dairy has initiated a voluntary recall of whole chocolate milk with an expiration date of 9/29/21 after a laboratory analysis determined that the product was not effectively pasteurized.

The product was distributed to several states, including Pennsylvania, between Sept. 7 and Sept. 16. The recall only applies to whole chocolate milk with an expiration date of Sept. 29, 2021.

The issue was discovered during routine product testing conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in this recall; however, individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness after consuming Green Field Farms Whole Chocolate Milk with an expiration date of September 29 should contact a physician immediately.

If you have purchased this product, please return to the place of purchase to receive a refund. Consumers with questions may call (330) 263-0248.



