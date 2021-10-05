Mequon, Wisconsin -- Fromm Family Foods has issued a voluntary recall of about 5,500 cases of its Fromm Shredded can Entrée dog food because it may contain excessive levels of Vitamin D. Dogs of any size may exhibit symptoms from consuming elevated levels of Vitamin D.

Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels, can lead to serious health issues in dogs, including renal dysfunction. Anyone whose dog is exhibiting any of these symptoms after eating the recalled food should contact a veterinarian.

The recalled dog food was distributed to neighborhood pet stores throughout the U.S. and is packaged in 12 oz. cans with a "best by" date of 08/2024.

Affected products are:

Four-Star SHREDDED BEEF IN GRAVY ENTRÉE

food for dogs, 12 cans per case, 11877, UPC 7270511876, best by 082024

Four-Star SHREDDED CHICKEN IN GRAVY ENTRÉE

food for dogs, 12 cans per case, 11881, UPC 7270511880, best by 082024

Four-Star SHREDDED PORK IN GRAVY ENTRÉE

food for dogs, 12 cans per case, 11879, UPC 7270511878, best by 082024

Four-Star SHREDDED TURKEY IN GRAVY ENTRÉE

food for dogs, 12 cans per case, 11883, UPC 7270511882, best by 082024

No other products are affected by this recall. The manufacturer is putting added measures in place to prevent a repeat of the error that caused the recall.



