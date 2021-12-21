Dec. 20, 2021 – Fresh Express is recalling certain varieties of its salad products due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

This organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Consumers with these symptoms should consult their health care provider.

Recalled salad items were distributed through retailers in the Northeast and Midwest regions of the United States, including Pennsylvania.

Find the full list of recalled salad products here.

The recall includes all Use-By Dates of fresh salad items with product codes Z324 through Z350. Product codes are located on the front of the packages below the Use-By Date, as shown above. No other Fresh Express products are subject to recall.

The recall was necessitated when the Michigan Department of Agriculture received a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a single package of Fresh Express 9 oz. Sweet Hearts salad mix with Use-By Date of Dec. 8, 2021, manufactured at the Fresh Express Streamwood facility.

Fresh Express immediately halted all production at the Streamwood facility and initiated a complete sanitation review. Fresh Express has already been in contact with retailers who received the recalled items, instructing them to remove them from store shelves and stop any further shipments to stores from distribution centers and other inventories.

Consumers should discard any recalled products.

To obtain a refund or for more information, consumers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Refunds are also available where purchased.



