The FDA has issued recalls for the following products: Fullei Fresh bean and soy sprouts; Simple Mills sea salt almond flour crackers; Maple Island rice baby cereal; Tuffy's Pet Foods brand of Pure Vita salmon entrée dog food in a Tetrapak carton; four types of Nestle brand Nature’s Heart 1.5 ounce fruit and trail mix products.

Fullei Fresh

More images of the recalled products can be found online.

Fullei Fresh is voluntarily recalling Bean Sprouts and Soy Sprouts as a precaution due to possible exposure to listeria monocytogenes. Affected lots are numbered consecutively between 251 and 271.

They were harvested and shipped to distributors between Sept. 14 and Oct. 5, 2021. Both conventional and organic bean sprouts, as well as soy sprouts are voluntarily recalled. No other products are affected at this time as they are grown and packed in segregated departments.

According to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

There have been no known illnesses reported in connection with these products.

Fullei Fresh conventional bean sprouts are sold in 5 lb bulk, 10 lb bulk and 8 oz retail packs. Organic bean sprouts are sold in 5 lb bulk and 4 oz retail packs. Soy sprouts are sold in 5 lb bulk and 10 lb bulk. The lot numbers are printed on the retail packs and on bulk cardboard boxes in the barcode (the last 3 digits.) Pictures are attached.

Should you be in possession of these products, please discard.

Simple Mills

More images of the recalled products can be found online.

Simple Mills, Inc. has started a voluntary recall because a select number of Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Cracker boxes were erroneously packed with bags of Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers. As a result, the packaging does not list the presence of a possible allergen (milk). Some people who have an extreme allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recall only applies to certain lots of Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers packaged in 4.25oz boxes.

Product lots affected by the recall bear the following "best by" dates:

02/12/2022

02/13/2022

02/14/2022

02/15/2022

Affected crackers could have been sold as an individual box or part of a 3 or 6 pack. Check the date on the individual box.

This product was distributed nationally via brick-and-mortar retail, direct delivery, and e-commerce. This is the only product that is subject to the recall. Impacted retailers have been notified and are removing the product from their warehouses, distribution centers, and store shelves.

To date, there has been one report of a mild allergic reaction related to this recall.

Customers who purchased the impacted product or have questions can contact Simple Mills at info@simplemills.com or (312) 410-8414 Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Maple Island, Inc.

More images of the recalled products can be found online.

Maple Island Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of three lots of its Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal that it manufactures for Walmart. This recall is a result of a routine sampling program by the FDA which found that a sample from three production lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

Maple Island Inc. is voluntarily recalling this product with the knowledge of the FDA. This product was distributed nationally through Walmart’s stores and online. Walmart was advised and has pulled the product from its store shelves and put a register block on the product at its stores and online to prevent any further sales.

The specific Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal 8 oz lots being recalled were sold after April 5, 2021, and include:

Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.

Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

The best if used by date and product numbers can be found in the bottom left corner on the back of the Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal packaging.

Products to discard include:

Lot Number 21083/UPC Code #00681131082907 and best if used by date of June 24, 2022

Lot Number 21084/UPC Code #00681131082907 and best if used by date of June 25, 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of Nov. 30, 2022

Customers can return the product to Walmart for a full refund. Customers seeking additional information may call Maple Island Inc., Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. CT at 1-800-369-1022 or contact the company by email at info@maple-island.com.

No illnesses related to the product lots have been reported to date and no other production lots or Parent’s Choice products are affected by this recall.

Maple Island Inc. conducted testing on both the raw material and finished product in question. While the test results were in compliance with the FDA’s guidelines, Maple Island Inc. is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

FDA has recognized that trace elements such as these are widely present in the environment, including water, soil and food. The FDA also noted that research has shown reducing exposure to toxic elements is important to minimizing any potential long-term effects on the developing brains of infants and children.

Tuffy's Pet Food

More images of the recalled products can be found online.

Tuffy's Pet Foods is issuing a voluntary recall of approximately 1,600 cases of Pure Vita Salmon Entree Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton following notification from the product manufacturer of potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D.

Consuming elevated levels of vitamin D in dog food can cause adverse reactions in dogs of all sizes, including symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. When ingested at excessive levels, vitamin D can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.

While no reports of illness or injury have been reported from consumers to date, Tuffy’s is acting out of an abundance of caution and is removing the specific lots of product listed below from distribution. As such, consumers should stop feeding the product listed below to their pets immediately. Tuffy’s recommends consumers whose dogs have consumed the potentially affected product and are exhibiting any of the above mentioned symptoms contact their veterinarian.

The recalled product was distributed exclusively within the United States to distributors and retail stores. The recalled product is limited to Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton, bearing UPC Code "0 73893 96202 1" (found on side of the carton). Products included in the recall are identified by the "Best by Dates" and “Lot Numbers” (found on the top of the carton) as listed in the grid below. No other Pure Vita dog or cat foods, or treats are affected by this announcement.

The recall was initiated after Tuffy’s was notified by the product manufacturer that this product may contain elevated levels of vitamin D. The manufacturer of the affected product has identified and isolated the error and corrective actions are in progress to prevent this from happening again. There are no other Pure Vita products affected by this recall. This voluntary recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is being made out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who purchased the Pure Vita Salmon Entrée dog food product subject to this voluntary recall (as identified above) are urged to return the product to their retailer for a full refund.

For consumer information or questions regarding this voluntary recall, please contact Tuffy’s Pet Foods, Inc. at (800) 525-9155 from Monday-Friday, 8:00am-5:00pm Central Time, or by email at tufcustservice@klnfamilybrands.com.

Nestlé Professional

Nestlé Professional is recalling four Nature’s Heart 1.5 ounce fruit and trail mix products because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

More images of the recalled products can be found online.

The recall was initiated after Nestlé Professional received two complaints from individuals with peanut allergies who ate the Nature’s Heart Superfoods Trail Mix and Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix and experienced mild reactions. No severe reactions or hospitalizations have been reported.

None of the products contain peanuts, and peanuts are not identified as an allergen on the product labels, but we are investigating whether the products may have been inadvertently cross-contaminated with peanuts during manufacture.

The recall only applies to the four Nature’s Heart products (listed above) sold in 1.5 oz packages. No other retail Nature’s Heart products are affected.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Retailers and consumers with questions may call Nestlé Professional Customer Service at 800-288-8682.



