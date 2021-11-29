The FDA has issued recalls for various food products, including TJ Farms frozen cauliflower, Birds Eye Broccoli Tots, and H-E-B Tomato Basil soup.

TJ Farms frozen cauliflower

Flagship Food Group of Eagle, Idaho is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of frozen cauliflower, TJ Farms Select brand, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The cauliflower was imported from China and the affected lot code and UPC are located on the back panel lower left corner of the bag. The impacted product was distributed in PA, TN, and WI. The recalled product is described below:

Product Description Lot Codes UPC Code 16 oz. TJ Farms Cauliflower 2077890089 75544000604-3

No illnesses connected to the recalled lot codes have been reported to date.

This voluntary recall is initiated due to a single sample of cauliflower which yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test conducted by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

No other TJ Farms Select food products (or products manufactured for Flagship Food Group) are included in the recall. Only the specific cauliflower product with the exact Lot code and UPC codes identified above is included in the recall.

Consumers who have any remaining product with the affected lot code described above should not consume it, but rather discard it. Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Flagship Food Group Consumer Center at 1-800-292-9600, which is open 8am-5pm MST, Monday-Friday.

Birds Eye Broccoli Tots

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is voluntarily recalling Birds Eye Broccoli Tots in 12 ounce packages with specific best buy dates due to the potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments in the product. Conagra Brands was made aware of this issue through calls from consumers.

The impacted products are identified below. Conagra Brands will work with retail customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from store shelves.

Item Description Case UPC Item UPC Batch/Lot Code Best By Date BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715105620 AUG-19-2022 and AUG-25- 2022 BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715104220 AUG-11-2022 and AUG-12- 2022 BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715113720 NOV-17-2022 BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715113020 NOV-10-2022

No other Birds Eye products are impacted by this issue.

Conagra has received two reports to date of injury (dental damage) associated with the recalled product. Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers can reach Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-921-7404 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or at consumer.care@conagra.com.

H-E-B Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

Committed to the quality of its products, Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods is recalling 31.4-ounce jars of H-E-B Creamy Tomato Basil Soup due to the possible presence of glass in the product.

The recall was initiated after a customer notified the supplier that the product contained a glass piece. No injuries have been reported to date. All products related to this recall have been removed from H-E-B store shelves.

The voluntary recall impacts product with sell by/ used by dates: Lot: 22871 Best By: 10/14/22, which can be found printed on the jar below the lid. The following product with the specific UPC is subject to the recall:

Product UPC Package Size H-E-B Creamy Tomato Basil Soup 4122070619 31.4 oz.

Customers who purchased the product can return it to any H-E-B store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods at 830-997-7194 Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST. Customers with any questions or concerns also may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Standard Time.



