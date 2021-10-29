The FDA has issued recalls for the following products: EveryPlate and Hello Fresh meal kits that include onions; Bob's Almond Butter protein bars; and artnaturals scent-free hand sanitizer.

EveryPlate

EveryPlate's onion supplier is conducting a voluntary recall of its onions due to the potential presence of salmonella bacteria. Discard all onions received in meal kits from July 7, 2021 through Sept. 8, 2021.

The company notes that onions received after Sept. 8, 2021 are not affected by this recall.

For further information on whether you have been impacted, please check the product codes, located on the bottom square of your box shipping label. Please see the photo provided below as reference for locating the product code.

In the event that the onions have been consumed, please note that thoroughly cooking the product to 165ºF/74ºC, as instructed on the recipe, will kill the salmonella bacteria.

If you are experiencing any symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Click here for more information from the FDA about this supplier recall and the potentially related symptoms.

HelloFresh

HelloFresh is also conducting a voluntary recall of its onions due to the potential presence of salmonella bacteria. Discard all onions received from July 7, 2021 through Sept. 8, 2021.

The company notes that onions received after Sept. 8, 2021 are not affected by this recall. For further information on whether you have been impacted, please check the product codes, located on the bottom square of your box shipping label. Please see the photo provided below as reference for locating the product code.

In the event that the onions have been consumed, please note that thoroughly cooking the product to 165ºF/74ºC, as instructed on the recipe, will kill the salmonella bacteria.

If you are experiencing any symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Click here for more information from the FDA about this supplier recall and the potentially related symptoms.

Bobo's

Bobo's has issued a voluntary recall of 4-pack boxes of Bobo's Almond Butter Protein Bars, which are sold nationwide in Target stores. The recall was initiated after a customer reported an allergic reaction, which was traced back to peanuts that were not listed in the ingredients.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts have the risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction to the affected products, according to the FDA release on the recall.

The product can be identified by the 4-pack Multipack UPC: 8-29262-00326-6, the individual bar UPC:8-29262-00201-6, the Master Case UPC: 8-29262-00370-9, and lot code found on a stamp on the back of the bar: 1H18403L, Best By 5/15/2022. The bars are 2.2oz and were sold in a 4-pack.

No other Bobo’s product with this best by date is under recall.

Recalled protein bars should be returned to the place of purchase for an exchange or a full refund if there is any allergy concern.

For more information, contact info@eatbobos.com or call (303) 938-1977 between Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

artnaturals

artnaturals is voluntarily recalling ten manufacturing lots of artnaturals 8oz Scent Free Hand Sanitizer. FDA testing identified 8oz bottles of Scent Free Hand Sanitizer from a single manufacturing lot, G20128A, contained several impurities.

According to the FDA, artnaturals responded immediately to proactively address the matter out of an abundance of caution. After multiple communications with the FDA, the two groups have mutually agreed that artnaturals will issue a voluntary recall of 10 manufacturing lots of 8oz Scent Free Hand Sanitizer.

Exposure to the impurities found can happen naturally in our surrounding environments through inhalation, oral consumption and skin absorption. Long term exposure could result in cancers-including leukemia, cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders. To date, artnaturals has not received any reports of adverse events related to this voluntarily recalled product.

The product is used to remove germs on hands that may cause illness when soap and water are not available and is packaged in 8 oz clear bottles. The voluntarily recalled ten manufacturing lots of artnaturals 8oz bottles of SCENT FREE hand sanitizer are as follows:

Product purchased from Walmart, Target, Costco, RiteAid, Publix, HEB and Amazon were not affected. artnaturals has notified the affected retailer by letter and arranged a return of all affected product. Consumers that have this recalled product should stop using and appropriately discard it.

Consumers may contact artnaturals Customer Experience with questions or to request a refund by calling 1-855-278-4488 Mon-Fri, 8am-5pm Pacific Time. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have any questions or concerns related to using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178



