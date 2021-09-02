Teligent Pharma, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of one lot of Lidocaine HCl Topical Solution 4%, 50mL in a screw cap glass bottle. The recall was initiated after testing found the medication to be overly potent, resulting in higher than intended lidocaine doses.

The recalled product is labeled with the identification NDC# 52565-009-50 and lot number 14218, expiration date 09/2022. It was distributed at both wholesale and retail levels in the U.S. and Canada.

Excessive lidocaine exposure can cause local anesthetic systemic toxicity depending on the duration of treatment and the patient. Local anesthetic systemic toxicity can cause central nervous system reactions including excitation, depression, and serious signs of cardiovascular toxicity like bradycardia, hypotension, and even cardiovascular collapse. If not treated quickly, it can result in severe morbidity or death.

Adults and the elderly who are more likely to use the product and children of lower body weight are more likely to experience local anesthetic systemic toxicity.

To date, there have been no reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Teligent Pharma is notifying distributors and arranging for the return of all recalled products. Those in possession of recalled Lidocaine products should return it to the place of purchase.

Questions about this recall may be directed to Teligent Pharma, Inc. by phone at 1-856-697-1441; press * to reach the medical information call center Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or by email to Medical@teligent.com. Patients should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using this product.



