Washington, D.C. -- Certain lots of Ellume COVID-19 Home Test kits are giving users false positive results, according to a recent FDA announcement. Due to a manufacturing issue, the tests will indicate that a person has the virus even if they do not actually have it.

To view a list of recalled tests, please visit the Ellume recall website.

The manufacturing error has been identified and the company is implementing additional checks and corrective measures to ensure that the issue is resolved.

The FDA suggests that users who have received a positive test result with an Ellume test, even if it is a recalled one, should contact a health care provider, urgent care facility, or other testing site to request a molecular diagnostic test.

Unused Ellume tests affected by the recall may be eligible for a replacement using the Ellume COVID Home Test App or on the Ellume recall website.



