Whippany, N.J. -- Bayer and Coppertone have recalled specific lots of Coppertone aerosol sunscreen sprays and Lotramin and Tinactin antifungal sprays after discovering that the products contain benzene, a human carcinogen. Though none of the products were found to contain highly dangerous amounts of benzene, the chemical is not an intended ingredient.

Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin. Depending on duration and level of exposure, it can result in cancers including leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow, and other blood disorders which can be life-threatening.

The recalled Coppertone products were manufactured between January 10 and June 15, 2021. The 12 lots of affected sunscreen are:

Coppertone Pure & Simple Baby SPF50 Spray, 5oz, UPC 00072140028817 Lot TN0083J Lot TN0083K Lot TN009GH

Coppertone Pure & Simple Kids SPF50 Spray, 5oz, UPC 00072140028824 Lot TN00854 Lot TN00855 Lot TN00857 Lot TN00CJV

Coppertone Sport Mineral SPF50 Spray, 5oz, UPC 00072140028701 Lot TN008KU Lot TN008KV

Coppertone Pure & Simple SPF50 Spray 5oz, UPC 00072140028800 Lot TN00BR2 Lot TN00CJ4

Coppertone Sport Spray SPF50 1.6oz, UPC 00041100005069 Lot TN00BU3



Recalled Bayer antifungal spray products include all unexpired lots of the following products beginning with TN, CV, or NAA:

Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal (AF) Athlete's Foot Powder Spray

Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal Jock Itch (AFJI) Athlete's Foot Powder Spray

Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal (AF) Athlete’s Foot Deodorant Powder Spray

Lotrimin® AF Athlete's Foot Liquid Spray

Lotrimin® AF Athlete’s Foot Daily Prevention Deodorant Powder Spray

Tinactin® Jock Itch (JI) Powder Spray

Tinactin® Athlete’s Foot Deodorant Powder Spray

Tinactin® Athlete’s Foot Powder Spray

Tinactin® Athlete’s Foot Liquid Spray

Recalled Bayer products may be returned to the place of purchase for a refund, or refund forms may be filled out at lotrimin.com and tinactin.com. Coppertone asks customers to dispose of recalled sunscreens appropriately.



