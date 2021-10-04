Whippany, N.J. -- Bayer and Coppertone have recalled specific lots of Coppertone aerosol sunscreen sprays and Lotramin and Tinactin antifungal sprays after discovering that the products contain benzene, a human carcinogen. Though none of the products were found to contain highly dangerous amounts of benzene, the chemical is not an intended ingredient.
Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin. Depending on duration and level of exposure, it can result in cancers including leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow, and other blood disorders which can be life-threatening.
The recalled Coppertone products were manufactured between January 10 and June 15, 2021. The 12 lots of affected sunscreen are:
- Coppertone Pure & Simple Baby SPF50 Spray, 5oz, UPC 00072140028817
- Lot TN0083J
- Lot TN0083K
- Lot TN009GH
- Coppertone Pure & Simple Kids SPF50 Spray, 5oz, UPC 00072140028824
- Lot TN00854
- Lot TN00855
- Lot TN00857
- Lot TN00CJV
- Coppertone Sport Mineral SPF50 Spray, 5oz, UPC 00072140028701
- Lot TN008KU
- Lot TN008KV
- Coppertone Pure & Simple SPF50 Spray 5oz, UPC 00072140028800
- Lot TN00BR2
- Lot TN00CJ4
- Coppertone Sport Spray SPF50 1.6oz, UPC 00041100005069
- Lot TN00BU3
Recalled Bayer antifungal spray products include all unexpired lots of the following products beginning with TN, CV, or NAA:
- Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal (AF) Athlete's Foot Powder Spray
- Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal Jock Itch (AFJI) Athlete's Foot Powder Spray
- Lotrimin® Anti-Fungal (AF) Athlete’s Foot Deodorant Powder Spray
- Lotrimin® AF Athlete's Foot Liquid Spray
- Lotrimin® AF Athlete’s Foot Daily Prevention Deodorant Powder Spray
- Tinactin® Jock Itch (JI) Powder Spray
- Tinactin® Athlete’s Foot Deodorant Powder Spray
- Tinactin® Athlete’s Foot Powder Spray
- Tinactin® Athlete’s Foot Liquid Spray
Recalled Bayer products may be returned to the place of purchase for a refund, or refund forms may be filled out at lotrimin.com and tinactin.com. Coppertone asks customers to dispose of recalled sunscreens appropriately.