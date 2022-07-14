Washington, D.C. — On July 12, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent several warning letters to companies selling honey-based or honey-flavored syrups marketed as sexual enhancers. The items are mostly sold online. According to the FDA, the products contain undisclosed prescription medications.

The syrup is labeled as honey with herbal ingredients that enhance sexual performance.

Laboratory testing at FDA facilities found that honey syrup product samples contained prescription drug ingredients that are not listed on the labels, including the active ingredients in Cialis and Viagra.

These drugs are restricted to use under the supervision of a licensed medical professional. They may interact with other prescription drugs and/or lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease are at highest risk.

Instead of using questionable honey concoctions, the FDA recommends speaking with a doctor about sexual performance issues. Such problems may be related to a treatable health problem.

