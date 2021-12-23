Bessemer City, N.C. -- The FDA, CDC, and state/local partners are in the process of investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria infections that are likely linked to recalled Dole packaged salads.

As of December 22, the CDC reported 16 infections in 13 states, including Pennsylvania. The investigation began in 2019, then reopened in November, 2021 after new illnesses occurred.

In October, the Georgia Department of Agriculture found Listeria bacteria in a Dole salad, leading to the first in a series of Dole salad recalls, according to the FDA. The Michigan Department of Agriculture also found Listeria in a sample of lettuce from Dole's Yuma, Arizona facility. Both samples matched the strain of Listeria causing recent illnesses.

In response to the outbreak and test results, Dole has agreed to voluntarily suspend operations in its Bessemer City, N.C. and Yuma, Arizona facilities and all brands and products from these facilities are under recall.

All recalled products have lot codes beginning with the letter "N" or "Y" in the upper right-hand corner of the packages and Best By dates from November 30, 2021 to January 8, 2022.

This recall does not include whole head packaged lettuce. A full list of recalled products is available on FDA's website.

Anyone who has recalled products should clean and sanitize any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with contaminated items. Listeria can survive at refrigeration temperatures and can easily live on foods and surfaces that have been near a contaminated product.



