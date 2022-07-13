Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC has issued a voluntary recall of a select list of baked snack products due to potential presence of hard plastic pieces.
The company became aware of this issue as a result of internal quality assurance surveillance.
This recall is limited exclusively to the Enjoy Life products and Best By Dates listed in the grid below, which are sold in retail stores and online in the United States and Canada. No other Enjoy Life Foods products are affected by this voluntary recall.
There have been no reports of injury or illness received by Enjoy Life Foods to date related to these products.
Consumers who have this product should not eat it and should discard any product they may have but should keep any available packaging and contact the company at 1-855-543-5335, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall and how to receive a refund. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
|Product Description
|Retail UPC
|Best By Date
|Image
|Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle, 6.oz
|853522000184
|3/4/2023
3/10/2023
|See image below
|Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip, 6 oz
|853522000191
|2/5/2023
2/6/2023
3/5/2023
|See image below
|Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie, 6 oz
|853522000214
|3/6/2023
|See image below
|Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, 6 oz
|819597013801
|3/3/2023
|See image below
|Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Monster, 6 oz
|819597013818
|2/6/2023
3/3/2023
|See image below
|Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Sunseed Crunch, 5.75 oz
|853522000627
|3/3/2023
|See image below
|Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Caramel Blondie, 5.75 oz
|819597011258
|3/3/2023
3/4/2023
|See image below
|Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals - Apple Cinnamon, 8.8 oz
|819597012569
|2/12/2023
2/13/2023
2/20/2023
3/12/2023
3/13/2023
|See image below
|Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip Banana, 8.8 oz
|819597012576
|1/6/2023
1/7/2023
1/19/2023
1/20/2023
2/12/2023
|See image below
|Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Nut Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, 8.8 oz
|819597012583
|2/10/2023
2/11/2023
2/17/2023
3/10/2023
|See image below
|Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Rich Chocolate, 4.76 oz
|819597013290
|1/10/2023
|See image below
|Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Salted Caramel, 4.76 oz
|819597013313
|1/10/2023
|See image below
|Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies - Amazon Variety Pack - (2SND,1CC,1OAT,1SBCC,1MSTR) - 6/6 oz
|10819597014515
|9/24/2022
1/20/2023
|See image below